Francis Amuzu opens up on tough life lesson amid uncertain Anderlecht future

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Francis Amuzu is once again being linked with a move to a number of clubs in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The talented winger came close to leaving RSC Anderlecht last season but ended up staying for another season.



He has started the 2023/24 Belgian Pro League season with RSC Anderlecht but reports indicate that there is the possibility that he could leave.



In a post on Instagram, Francis Amuzu has left a post that has left people thinking he wants to leave the club after being disappointed by someone close to him.



"Life has officially taught me that everyone can change. No matter the story or the connection,” Francis Amuzu said.



With over 200 appearances for RSC Anderlecht, fans have come to appreciate what he does for the club.



Unfortunately, he remains linked with a move away from the club.



Sources say his likely destination is France where multiple clubs including OGC Nice have been linked with a move for his signature.