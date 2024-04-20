Francis Amuzu commits future to Anderlecht amidst transfer rumours

Sports News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian-born Belgian winger, Francis Amuzu, has quashed recent transfer speculations, reaffirming his allegiance to Anderlecht amidst limited playing time this season.



Despite facing challenges in securing consistent game time, Amuzu remains resolute in his dedication to contribute to Anderlecht's success.



He expressed his strong desire to clinch his maiden title with the club since his arrival in 2017, highlighting the team's pursuit of championship glory this season.



In an interview with Anderlecht Online, Amuzu disclosed his eagerness to capitalize on the current opportunity, having narrowly missed out on titles with the youth team in previous seasons.



Despite his contract expiring in June 2025, he emphasised his focus on the ongoing campaign and ruled out any immediate plans for a transfer.



Although he is grappling with injury setbacks, the 24-year-old winger is poised to make a significant impact as Anderlecht endeavours to retain its top position in the league standings.



With four goals already to his name in 15 appearances this season, Amuzu is eager to contribute further to the team's success.