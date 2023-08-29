Francis Amuzu comes of the bench to score winning goal for Anderlecht against Sporting Charleroi

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

On Sunday, Ghanaian attacker Francis Amuzu excelled for Anderlecht as they earned their fourth straight victory in the Belgian Pro League.



Amuzu scored the game-winning goal for RSC Anderlecht at home against Sporting Charleroi after coming off the bench.



After five games and 12 points, his goal enabled the Violet and Whites squad to upset their opponents 2-1 and take the lead in the league rankings.



Theo Leoni's goal in the 33rd minute gave the hosts a 1-0 lead and the first half's only score through the opening 45 minutes.



Stelious Andreou scored the visiting team's equaliser with a very skillful finish about fifteen minutes before the game's conclusion to tie the score.



Just two minutes after the equaliser, RSC Anderlecht's Amuzu scored the game-winning goal to give them all three points for the day.



The 24-year-old Ghanaian forward has played in five matches in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League this season, and has one goal to his name.