Francis Amuzu and Majeed Ashimeru near return from injury

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian-born Belgian winger Francis Amuzu and Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru are on the brink of completing their rehabilitation.



The duo, who have been sidelined due to injuries, are now participating in the initial stages of group training, as confirmed by coach Brian Riemer.



"Francis Amuzu and Majeed Ashimeru are currently working through the first part of group training with us. During the international break, we will play a friendly game against Zulte Waregem to let them gain match rhythm," coach Brian Riemer said.



Amuzu, known for his pace, has scored three goals in his 12 appearances in the Belgian top flight this season. His return will undoubtedly bolster Anderlecht's attacking options.



On the other hand, Ashimeru, a tenacious midfielder, has made six appearances so far, contributing significantly to the team's midfield stability.