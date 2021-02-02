Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Francis Afriyie joins Egyptian top-flight side Ghazel el Mahalla

Ghana international Francis Afriyie (L)

Ghana international Francis Afriyie has joined Egyptian top-flight side Ghazel el Mahalla on a short-term deal.



The former Bechem United striker joins the club as a free agent after parting ways with Botswana league side, Township Rollers after the expiration of his contract.



He has signed a six months’ contract with the Egyptian side and will undergo medicals on Wednesday.



Francis Afriyie has had stint with Serbian side Vojvodina, Mexican side Murcielagos, Gor Mahia and then Township Rollers.



He is yet to play for the Black Stars.