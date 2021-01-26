Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Francis Afriyie joins Egyptian side Ghazl El-Mahalla

Francis Afriyie, Ghanaian striker

Ghanaian forward Francis Afriyie has signed a contract with Egyptian Premier League club Ghazl El-Mahalla.



Afriyie, 26, joins the Peasants Leader as a free agent after failing to extend his contract at Botswana side Township Rollers last year.



The pacey forward penned a six-month loan deal with Ghazl El-Mahalla on Monday.



He is however in his native country, Ghana, waiting for his visa to join his new teammates in Egypt next week.



Afriyie begun his career at Ghana Premier League side Bechem United.



He left the Hunters to join Serbian side Vojvodina in 2017.



Afriyie featured for Murciélagos Fútbol Club for a season before swapping the Mexican club for Kenyan giants Gor Mahia in 2019.