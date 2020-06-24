Sports News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Francis Afriyie appeals to be airlifted home after being stranded in Botswana

Ghanaian forward Francis Afriyie is appealing to government to be repatriated back home after becoming stranded in Botswana amid the coronavirus outbreak as the borders have been shut since March this year.



Afriyie plies his trade in Botswana with giants Township Rollers.



As part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the government closed all the borders to prevent the importation of the coronavirus into the country.



The closure of the borders has seen many Ghanaian players stranded abroad especially footballers who had wanted to return following the cancellation of the leagues in those various countries due to the pandemic.



The former Bechem United player has appealed to government to come to the aid of Ghanaian footballers in Botswana.



“It’s not easy for Ghanaian players in Botswana at the moment due to the COVID-19. We have our return ticket to come back home but all the borders have been closed and getting a flight back home is difficult now.



Now things are very difficult in terms of food, accommodation so we are pleading with President Nana Akufo-Addo, GFA president Kurt Okraku to come to our aid and bring us back home.



“There is no Ghanaian embassy or consulate here in Botswana since it’s a visa-free country. The Botswana FA was hoping to convey some of the foreign players back home but it hasn’t been fruitful.





If you thought Ghanaian players are stranded only in Ethiopia, you are dead wrong. Another come get me plea from Former Bechem United player Francis Afriyie now with township rollers Botswana calling on government for evacuation. #HappySports is live pic.twitter.com/yRdwxWTbWs — Ohene-Bampoe Brenya (@obbampoegh) June 24, 2020

