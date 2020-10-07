Sports News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

France born Alexander Djiku joins Black Stars for the first time

The Black Stars are in Turkey training ahead of their friendlies

French-born defender Alexander Djiku has joined the Black Stars camp in Turkey ahead of the international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.



The Strasbourg centre is joining the team for the first time after getting his first international invite from the African country.



Djiku, who was born in Montpellier-France, opted to represent the West Africans at international level after talks with Ghana coach C.K Akonnor.



He joins the rest of the Ghana squad after shaking off an injury which nearly ruled him out of the games.



Djiku played for Strasbourg on Sunday and lasted 71 minutes and left immediately for camp.



The 26-year-old could make his debut on Friday, 9 October 2020, when they face Mali or three days later against the 2020 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar.



His arrival takes the number of players in camp to nineteen.



The players in camp are as follows:



Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Razak Abalora, Benson Annag, Kamaldeen Suleyman, Captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Nicholas Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey, Eugene Ansah, Baba Iddrisu, Gideon Mensah, Thomas Teye- Partey, Samuel Owusu, Yakubu Mohammed, Bernard Mensah, Kassim Nuhu, Tarique Fosu, Alexander Djiku and Joseph Aidoo.

