Four things we learnt from Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Mexico

The Black Stars of Ghana had a horrible performance as they lost 2-0 to Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.



Goals from Harving Lozano and Uriel Antuna ensured that Mexico secured a comfortable victory.



Ghana could not have a sniff at Mexico's goal and thus could not find a consolation.



Ghana's performance left questions about the team's readiness for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Here are four lessons learned from the defeat



Lack of coordinated play



Black Stars failed to have a shot on target during the game, which encapsulated the team's abysmal performance on the night.



They could not play through Mexico's press due to poor ball movement and player positioning. Mexico forced them back sideways and also forced them to play backward for the majority of the game.



Goal-scoring problems continue



The lack of coordinated play has been a problem for the team for a long while. The Black Stars have scored more than one goal in just two games under Chris Hughton.



Mexico was his first tough test and his team failed to create a big chance let alone get a shot on target.



Antoine Semenyo, who led the line in the game, had the lowest touches in the team before he was replaced by Inaki Williams in the second half.



Williams had less than 20 touches in 25 minutes.



Ati-Zigi not reliable



Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, proved to be unreliable after conceding two avoidable goals.



In the two goals he conceded he could have done better. His position and anticipation were questionable in the two situations that led to goals.



Alex Djiku, Amartey, and Salis missed



Ghana missed three centre-backs who would have started the game if any of them had been available.



Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, and Mohammed Salisu are the top three defenders on the pecking order.



Head coach Chris Hughton named a back three of Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aidoo, and Stephan Ambrosius.





