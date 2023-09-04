Four surprise names in Black Stars squad for Central African Republic AFCON qualifier

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton's 25-man squad for Ghana's final 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic has attracted attention for a variety of reasons.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) via its website announced the squad list on Saturday, September 2, 2023.



The list has raised eyebrows as some Ghanaians were surprised to see some players make the cut.



Ghana will host Central African Republic on September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before hosting Liberia at Accra Sports Stadium two days later.



Here are some surprise call-ups in the Black Stars squad



Richard Ofori



Richard Ofori has made his return to the squad since September 2022. The deputy skipper's invitation has generated conversation due to his lack of game time at Orlando Pirates.



Ofori, who has fallen on the pecking order due to consistent injuries has made one appearance for Orlando Pirates this season.



Andre Ayew



The Black Stars skipper's inclusion has been topical as some Ghanaians argue that Ayew does not merit the invitation.



Andrew Ayew is currently unattached since he was released by Nottingham Forest after a short loan spell.



Ayew has been inactive for a long while with his last appearance dating back in June 2023.



Abdul Samed Salis



RC Lens midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed was practically ruled out for the final game against CAR due to injury.



However, the midfielder has recovered in time to make the squad after playing in Lens' 3-0 defeat to AS Monaco.



Jonathan Sowah



Medeama striker, Jonathan Sowah was a pleasant surprise and the only local-based player to be called up to the Black Stars.



Sowah joined the Yellow and Mauves in January 2023 during the second transfer window of last season and scored 12 impressive goals in 18 games.



This season he has scored three goals in three games for the Tarkwa-based side. Despite his form, his call-up was least expected as many were shocked but praised Huhgton for spotting the talented striker.







EE/KPE



