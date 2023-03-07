Four reasons Andre Ayew is needed in Chris Hughton's new Black Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew Dede is certainly at the twilight of his career but there is still quite a lot to unpack from the Nottingham Forest forward.



He has been a key component of the national team since his debut in 2007. He has had an international career that has lasted for 16 and still counting.



Ayew is the most capped Ghanaian player in history with 113 appearances so far netting 24 goals.



He has played at seven Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) and holds the record as Ghana's top scorer in the AFCON with 8 goals.



Ayew has also played at three different World Cup tournaments, hence many argue that he has outlived his time in the national team.



However, Andre Ayew appears to have some more to offer with the 2023 AFCON just around the corner.



Experience



At age 33, Andre Ayew has literally gone through all the lessons football has to offer a player who played the highest level for this long.



In terms of national team football, Ayew has also gone through the highs and lows and has vast experience in adapting and solving certain situations.



He was the last skipper to lead Ghana to win silverware at the World Stage when the Black Satellites won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009.



He was also present when Ghana came close to winning the AFCON twice, in 2010 and 2015, losing both finals to Egypt and Ivory Coast.



AFCON 2023 might be his last tournament for the Black Stars, therefore, within this period he could be a great guide for the players.



Made for big occasion



Andre Ayew is built for tournaments as he always pops up in key moments to help the team.



Andre could be counted on in the qualifiers when the going gets tough in during the qualifiers.



Leader



Andre Ayew has exceptional leadership qualities. He knows how to drive his teammates along and get everyone in their element in games.



He is a good motivator and has exhibited this even before becoming the skipper of the team.



Proven goal scorer



The current Black Stars, despite having an improved quality, lack a proven goal scorer.



Andre Ayew could be counted on for goals and his tally at the AFCON proves his goal-scoring abilities.



Ayew is a winger who can also play behind the striker. He has scored 24 goals in his international career.







