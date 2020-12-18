Sports News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Four possible candidates to replace Maxwell Konadu in the Asante Kotoko hot seat

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko, are looking for a permanent coach after parting ways with Maxwell Konadu on Friday.



Coach Konadu's last straw was the side's 1-0 defeat at home to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports stadium on Thursday.



He was axed from the club after supervising a difficult start to life in the 2020-21 season.



The gaffer, who had come under intense fire over the side's uninspiring display, was finally asked to bow out on Friday.



He supervised one defeat, two draws and one win with an outstanding match against Medeama left on the cards.



As the debate rages on, here are four possible contenders to replace coach Maxwell Konadu in the Kotoko hot seat.



1. James Kwesi Appiah



He is currently unattached after being yanked by the Ghana Football Association back in January.



2. Ibrahim Tanko



The former Dortmund and Freiburg forward, has been unattached since he left his role as Black Stars assistant coach.



Tanko's penchant for an exciting brand of football puts him as one of the favourites with the Kotoko top brass.



3. Ignatius Osei Kofi



The Techiman Eleven Wonders coach is highly-rated on the domestic scene after an explosive start to life this season.



The vibrant and enigmatic tactician could be considered for the hot seat as his image continues to grow.



4. Annor Walker



The former Asante Kotoko player is responsible for the sacking of Maxwell Konadu after his Great Olympics team delivered a 1-0 win over the Porcupine Warriors.

He has been linked with the vacant job in Kumasi as pressure continues to mount on the new administration.



Maxwell Konadu was appointed for a second stint in 2019 following the sacking of Norwegian Kjetil Zachariassen.



He becomes the fourth coach under the tenure of Dr Kwame Kyei to be sacked.



He joins Steve Pollack, C.K Akonnor, and Kjetil Zachariassen as the list of casualties at the Kumasi based club in the last two years.

