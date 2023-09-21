Four new countries to join 2023 ABF

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Four (4) new countries are expected to participate in the 2023 Africa Basketball Festival (ABF). Last year, the one day event had four (4) countries participating including France, USA (replaced by the Ghana Immigration Service), Ghana and Nigeria. This December, four (4) new countries will be added to last year countries bringing the number of participating countries to eight (8).



The 2023 Africa Basketball Festival is set to take place from Friday December 15th to Sunday December 17th at the Bukom Boxing Arena and will be filled with exciting games, music and fashion.



Here's a glimpse of what you can expect:



Basketball Showdown: Witness top basketball talents from eight (8) countries as they compete in high-octane matches. The festival will feature thrilling 5x5 basketball tournaments, slam dunk contests, and #-Point Shooting challenges amongst teams and fans. With professional athletes and local stars on the court, the basketball action is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.



Fashion Extravaganza: The festival isn't just about sports; it's also a celebration of style and creativity. Renowned fashion designers and emerging talents will showcase their latest collections in a spectacular fashion show. Be prepared to be inspired by cutting-edge designs and trendsetting outfits that will leave you wanting more.



Musical Delights: Groove to the rhythm of exciting music performances by some of the hottest artistes in the industry. The music stage will feature a diverse lineup, spanning various genres to cater to all tastes. Whether you're into hip-hop, Hiplife or Afrobeat, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.



"We're thrilled to bring together these three dynamic elements – basketball, fashion, and music – into one incredible festival," said Yaw Sakyi Afari, the Project Lead for the event.



The festival will also include food vendors, interactive activities, and opportunities to meet athletes, designers, and musicians. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this memorable event.



Mark your calendars and get ready for a 3-Day filled with sportsmanship, style, and sound at the Africa Basketball Festival.

