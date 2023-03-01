Four family photos shared by Christian Atsu's wife since his death

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Maria Claire-Rupio, the wife of the late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu is still mourning the tragic death of her husband as she shares photos of her family on Instagram.



Christian Atsu and Maria Claire-Rupio who were together for 12 years, had three children - two boys, and a girl - before the demise of the footballer on Saturday, February 18, 2023.



The former Chelsea winger and Maria were childhood lovers as they met in their early dating lives.



The footballer was 19 while Claire was a 17-year-old woman when they met during the Ghanaian's loan spell at Rio Ave in 2011.



The love story between the two could be described as a "Romeo and Juliet" affair as they got married a year after they met in 2011 and they stayed together till the earthquake in Turkey that claimed the lives of Atsu and thousands of people.



Maria who hasn't spoken publicly since the death of her husband was found posted her family photos online which have been sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



She earlier also posted a picture of her son holding a trophy he won in a youth tournament with the caption “will make his dad proud.”



Meanwhile, Christian Atsu's Uncle, Abraham Twasam has revealed that the footballer's wife, Maria Claire Rupio will be in Ghana for the Funeral.



