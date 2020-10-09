Sports News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Four coronavirus infected Mali players ruled out of Ghana friendly

Mali national team

Four Mali players have been ruled out of Friday's friendly against Ghana after testing positive for Coronavirus.



Molla Wague, Hamidou Traore, Aly Yirango and Aboubacar 'Kiki' Kouyate tested positive at the team's camping base in Antalya, Turkey.



Head coach Mohammed Mogassouba will have to alter his plans against the Black Stars.



Ghana have reported of a healthy squad going into the match but head coack CK Akonnor will be without Jeffrey Schlupp, Kudus Mohammed, Lumor Agbenyenu, Richard Ofori and John Antwi for the match.



Schlupp and Kudus are currently nursing injuries hence their absence while the rest could not secure visas.



The players have been replaced by Enock Kwateng, Caleb Ekuban, Tariqe Fosu and Joseph Paintsil.



The four-time Africa champions will engage 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar on Monday, October 12.

