Four coaches who could replace Otto Addo at Black Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has left his role as the Black Stars head coach following Ghana's group stage exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The German trained gaffer said he would love to continue his career in Germany in the long run.



"Me & my family are happy in Germany. I said I would step down after the World Cup even if we're world champions after the tournament. I've resigned from my role as Ghana coach," Otto Addo told the press in his post-match after Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.



Therefore, GhanaWeb look at some managers who could replace the Borussia Dortmund transitional trainer.



Chris Hughton



Chris Hughton, who is currently Black Stars technical advisor, lead the race to assume the vacant role.



He worked with Otto Addo during his 9-months stay with the team.



He was tipped for the job prior to the appointment of Otto but could only land the advisory role.



He could eventually land the head coach job after Otto's exit.





George Boateng



George Boateng was the first assistant manager for Otto Addo at the Black Stars. He sent a message of being ready for the job after he quit his head coach role at Aston Villa U-23 to focus fully on the Black Stars. Boateng is one of the favourites who could replace the German trainer.





Herve Renard



Saudi Arabia's head coach, Herve Renard has been on the Ghana Football Association's radar for a long while.



Renard served as an assistant coach for the Black Stars under Claude Leroy in 2008.



He undoubtedly has his name pencilled, considering his profile of winning two African Cup of Nations trophies with two different countries.



Hugo Broos



Hugo Broos is one of the big names in terms of coaches who have established themselves on the African continent.



Currently, he is the head coach for the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.



In 2017, he led Cameroon to their fifth AFCON triumph in Gabon.







EE/KPE