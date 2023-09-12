Four boxers reach quarter finals of 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

Boxing News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Four Ghanaian boxers are still vying to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris at the African Boxing qualifiers.



During Monday, September 11 fights, Wahid Omar suffered a split decision defeat against his Nigerian counterpart, Joshua Dolapo, leading to his exit from the competition.



In a similarly challenging match, female boxer Anatu Mohammed was beaten by her South African opponent, Phiwonkuble Mnguni, in the featherweight division.



However, it wasn't all bad news for Team Ghana.



Joseph Commey, Jonathan Tetteh, and Theophilus Allotey emerged victorious in their respective bouts, earning them a spot in the quarter-finals of the qualifying event.



They join Ornella Sathoud, who has already secured her place in the quarter-finals.



The remaining Ghanaian boxers must continue their journey with unwavering determination, aiming to win their divisions and secures places at next year's Olympics.



Team Ghana's media officer, Joojo Ephson, expressed confidence in these remaining fighters, stating, "These are boxers that we have trust in; we believe that the remaining will go as far as the medal pursuit and then qualify for Paris 2024. We still have hopes here that Team Ghana will make it and have at least four or three of them qualifying."



The upcoming quarter-final and semi-final events are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday September 13 and 14, with the highly anticipated finals set to take place on Friday.



The quest for Olympic qualification remains intense, and Team Ghana is determined to shine in the ring as they aim for victory and a ticket to Paris 2024.



