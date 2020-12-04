Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Four Ghanaian match officials selected for WAFU Championship

Alex Kotey will be playing the role of Referee Instructor

The West Africa Football Union (WAFU) has selected four Ghanaian officials for the 2020 WAFU Cup in Benin.



A statement from the GFA said, Mr. Mark Addo has been assigned the role of a General Coordinator, with Mr. Alex Kotey playing the role of Referee Instructor.



It added that Mr. Benjamin Sefah would be a center referee at the competition with Patrick Papala as an assistant referee.



They will depart Accra on Thursday, December 03, 2020.



The 2020 WAFU Zone B tournament, originally scheduled for Togo in November, has now been moved to Benin.



The tournament would run from Saturday, December 05 to Sunday December 20, 2020.

