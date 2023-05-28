Four Ghanaian amputee footballers wins Turkish super league

Sports News of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: Theodore Mawuli Viwotor, Contributor

Four Ghanaian amputee footballers playing for the Şahinbey Municipality Youth and Sports Club, have won the Turkish Amputee Football Super League, raising the flag of Ghana higher in a foreign land.



The skippers of the Ghana National Amputee Football team, Richard Arthur Opentil, Mubarik Mohammed, Yussif Yahaya and Fuseini Iddi, crowned the season as the thrilling performance with most coveted trophy in amputee football in Turkey.



Şahinbey Municipality Youth and Sports club lifted the trophy with 22 wins out of 26 matches played, drawing 4, without a loss.



They bagged 129 goals, and conceded 13, giving them 70 points in a highly competitive league.



Fourteen clubs participated in the league but after the earthquake occurred in Turkey, two of them withdrew, leaving twelve of them to compete.



The Turkish Amputee Football Federation gathered the remaining clubs to play seven matches in Konya and the other ones in Antalya.



This trophy adds to the many won by Ghanaian amputee footballers in Turkey.



Ghana stands tall as the nation to have produced the first professional amputee footballers in the world. Also, Ghana currently has the highest number of players in the Turkish Amputee Football Super League.