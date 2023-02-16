Four Ghanaian World Cup absentees that Chris Hughton could depend on

Sports News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad announcement in November caused a public uproar after certain names were left out of Otto Addo's final squad.



Many argued that there were a few omitted names that merited a place in the squad and could not wrap their heads around why they got dropped.



There is a new reign as Chris Hughton has been appointed as Black Stars' manager.



Although Hughton was part of the decision-making regarding the squad announcement, it is believed he will do things differently because the final decision now rests in his bosom now.



GhanaWeb put together four players who missed out on the World Cup final squad but would be key to Chris Hughton



Joseph Paintsil



Joseph Paintsil was dropped from the final squad of the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. Ghanaians did not take it lightly because the player was on top form for his club Genk as many believed he deserved a place.



Paintsil reportedly had his differences with outgone manager Otto Addo and with Chris Hughton taking over, the player could finally get back into the team.



He is currently the most in-form Ghanaian forward in Europe and could be integral for Hughton.



Jeffrey Schlupp



Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp was one of the players whose drop from the final caused a stare.



Schlupp's manager vented his anger on social media, implying that his client would not accept any future call-up.



However, Chris Hughton, who spent all his football career and has spent a chunk of his coaching career in the UK, could reassure Schlupp and lure him back into the squad.



Schlupp is versatile and would be a great addition to the team.





Ernest Nuamah



Ernest Nuamah is a Ghanaian youngster who had a breakthrough in 2022. He made the provisional squad but could not make the final list.



Nuamah is highly rated and could have his breakthrough under Chris Hughton.



Ransford-Yeboah



Hamburger SV winger, Ransford-Yeboah was also one of the big names who could not make the final squad for the World Cup.



Yeboah switched his nationality to Ghana in June 2022. He was promising in his first few games for Ghana.



Chris Hughton could count on him as his quality brings a different dimension to the team.





Watch the latest sports video on GhanaWeb TV





















EE/KPE