Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Four Ghanaian Referees, Official handed CAF CL assignments

They will officiate the match between Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso and Enyimba FC of Nigeria

Four Ghanaian referees have been appointed to officiate the CAF Champions League Preliminary round match between Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso and Enyimba FC of Nigeria on 29th November 2020.



Abdul Latif Qadiri will be the centre Referee, with Tijani Mohammed and Emmanuel Alou as Assistants.

The fourth official for the match will be Adaari Abdul Latif, also from Ghana.



Mr Munkaila Nassam Adam has also been appointed Match Commissioner for the CAF Champions League match between Plateau United FC and Simba Sports Club which will take place in Nigeria on 29th November 2020.

