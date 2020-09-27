Sports News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Fortuna Dusseldorf youngster Kelvin Ofori happy with first league start

Kelvin Ofori has made his Fortuna debut

Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Ofori is happy after making his first league start for Fortuna Düsseldorf.



Ofori, 19, made his first league start for Düsseldorf on Saturday in their Bundesliga II clash against Würzburger Kickers on Saturday.



The attacking midfielder lasted 61 minutes as Düsseldorf beat Kickers 1-0 for their first league victory of the season. They lost their opening match 2-1 against Hamburger SV.



Taking to his Twitter, Ofori wrote: I’m happy for my first league start. We fought until the final whistle and came away with the 3pts!!!"



The feeling of playing in front of our fans is one we missed greatly, and we look forward to seeing more of you at the stadium."



Kelvin joined Düsseldorf in the summer of 2019 after Right To Dream Academy.



He struggled to make an impact in his debut season as he played eight matches in all competitions.



However, this season he has made an encouraging start. He has featured in all three of Düsseldorf's games so far.













