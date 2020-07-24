Sports News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Fortuna Dusseldorf not ready to release want-away Bernard Tekpetey

Bernard Tekpetey has made it abundantly clear he wants to leave his on loan club Fortuna Dusseldorf for pastures anew despite having one more year left on his loan contract with the relegated club.



The Ghanaian winger (22) is enjoying a few more days of relaxation after his consultant Jerry Brempong's turned against the people in charge of Fortuna.



Sports director of Fortuna Dusseldorf, Uwe Klein says the Ghanaian youngster cannot just walk away just because he feels unhappy as he has one more year on his contract with them.



“If a player is disappointed, he cannot simply say that he doesn't want to come anymore. I made it clear to him and his adviser in a personal conversation that I gave my opinion. We won't just give Bernard the go-ahead. ” he said.



It is still unclear whether the loan player from FC Schalke 04 will return to Düsseldorf.



"I will never play for Düsseldorf again," the Ghanaian announced after only nine appearances.

Bernard Tekpetey hopes to restart at another club



Bulgarian serial winners Ludogorets Razgrad is said to have shown interest.



However, red and white would have to agree to a change, after all, the striker's contract will continue until summer 2021.

