Fortuna Düsseldorf interested in Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso

Ghanaian defender, Kevin Danso

Fortuna Düsseldorf are interested in signing Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso from FC Augsburg this summer, Footballghana.com can exclusively report.



The 21-year-old joined English Premier League side Southampton prior to the start of the 2019/20 season for a season-long loan spell from German side Augsburg.



Despite adding depth to the St. Mary’s side, he could not earn consistent game time as he missed a chunk of the team’s games in the English Premier League.



He made just only ten appearances for Southampton all competitions and provided one assist.



Footballghana.com understands that Danso is attracting interest from German side Fortuna Düsseldorf as Flingeraner set sights on signing him this summer.



The central defender's contract with FC Augsburg will expire in 2024.



Hamburger SV, Werder Bremen, and 1. FC Köln are reportedly interested in acquiring his services, however, VfB Stuttgart have pulled out of the race to sign him.

