Sports News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Forson Amankwah excited after joining Red Bull Salzburg

Forson Amankwah with some club reps

Ghanaian teenager Forson Amankwah has expressed his joy after completing his transfer to Red Bull Salzburg.



The talented midfielder on Tuesday joined the Austrian giants from Ghana Premier League outfit WAFA SC.



Taking to his Instagram page to confirm his move, a delighted Forson Amankwah says he cannot wait to commence the new chapter of his career.



“I am really excited to have signed a professional contract with RB Salzburg until 2025. This amazing opportunity represents a very significant leap in my football career and my life.



“As such, I promise to be fully committed to this project to the benefit of all involved. I really look forward to forging a great relationship with my new teammates on and off the field,” Amankwah posted on his Instagram page.



The 18-year-old has thanked WAFA SC officials and his teammates at the club for the support during his stay at the club.



“Too, I would like to extend my gratitude to WAFA SC, my former teammates and the fans for the great years spent together. I only look back with fond memories,” part of his post reads.



With the 2020/2021 season already ongoing, Red Bull Salzburg has decided to send Forson Amankwah out on loan at FC Liefering for the rest of the season.