Former players seeking coaching certificates to receive 50% discount from GFA

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku has promised a 50% discount package for Ex-footballers who plans to venture into coaching and acquire certificates.



Most former players who intend to acquire knowledge in coaching have raised concerns with regard to the fee involved, pleading with the FA to reduce it to an affordability level.



Speaking at the 29th Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association ongoing at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Sciences and Technology (KNUST) on Monday, July 10, 2023, Kurt Okraku assured the ex-footballers that their concerns have been heard so they can pursue their coaching dreams.



“Our heroes, our ex-national team players to be interested in coaching. We want to offer them facilities that would encourage them to go into coaching. One of the facilities will be a 50% discount in payment relating to the acquisition of coaching licenses to our ex-national team players,” Kurt said.



Okraku also added that the association’s initiative to spot young talents and develop them into professional referees dubbed the ‘Catch Them Young Referee Policy’ has been successful with his outfit planning of investing GHC 200,000.



This policy which continues to train and instill discipline in upcoming referees has been commended by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif.



It was also indicated that “We have referees’ managers across all ten regions and they’ve been working without any monthly support.”



The Congress is expected to deliberate on several issues including a suggested three-term for the president as well as increased nomination fee for the upcoming GFA Election which is slated for October 2023.



LSN/KPE