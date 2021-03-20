Former national boxer Adanko Deka cries for help

Boxing News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Former National and West Africa Super Featherweight boxing champion Adanko Deka aka Kweku Abraham of Alajo in Accra has appealed to Ghanaians to assist him.



The former entertaining boxer has been facing health and financial challenges for some time and found it very difficult to make ends meet.



He was at the office of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) to inform the secretary-general about his condition and solicit assistance in cash and kind from the boxing fraternity to ameliorate his condition.



Patrick Johnson received his plea and promised that they would try their best to help him.



He expressed that the GBA has been assisting many boxers, trainers and others when the need arises.