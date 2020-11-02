Soccer News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Ghana Beach Soccer Association

Former goalkeeper unveiled as CEO of Tema United Beach Soccer Club

Mark Sakoe is the CEO of Tema United Beach Soccer Club

The newly formed and first-ever beach soccer club from the Port City of Tema have unveiled Mr. Mark Sakoe as their CEO ahead of the new beach soccer season.



Sakoe played beach soccer as a goalkeeper when the sport first took roots in Ghana around 2008.



However, he kicked off his footballing career as a keeper in Amakom, Kumasi with Sports Council Colts club before moving to join the U-20 side of Kpando Heart of Lions under coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.



Sakoe also had a one year stint with the U-20 team of Accra Hearts of Oak whilst receiving training from the Ali Jaraa Goalkeepers Academy in Mamprobi Accra training alongside the likes of Sammy Agyei of the Accra Hearts of Oak, Stephen Ahorlu and Joseph Addo who was then part of the Black Satellites 2009 World Cup-winning team in Egypt.



Aside playing football, Mark never stopped schooling because education was and remains his big driving force as he was always encouraged by his father the late Rev. William Rambo Sakoe, and mentor Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.



When the opportunity to travel abroad came knocking, Mark landed in Qatar where he ground out four years in the oil-rich Middle East state.



Mark played and worked simultaneously during the Qatar Workers Cup in 2015 and 2017 as an outfield right back for the Dulsco football club in Doha.



He captained Dulsco to become Champions in 2017 before moving to Turkey for a trials.



Unfortunately whilst in Istanbul, Mark sustained a terrible ankle injury prematurely ended what was a promising football career.



After returning to Ghana in December 2018, he established his own company (MS Group of Companies) with the earnings and injury insurance he made abroad.



Mark moved to Kumasi in the Ashanti region, where, due to his love for football, decided to help the young and upcoming talents get to a level he personally could reach due to injury.



That is how the transition of MS Group of Companies materialised as he added a scouting department called MS Soccer.



On rotational basis, he tours the regions of Ghana to scout for young talented footballers.



The most recent was the hugely successful scouting tournament held in September 2020 at the Kumasi KNUST Paa Joe Park in partnership with Books & Boots Foundation.

