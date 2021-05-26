Former champion and Olympian Isaac Opoku to stage National Table Tennis Championship

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

U.S based former Ghana champion and Olympian, Isaac Opoku also known as "ASAWA" is set to stage a national table tennis championship in his hometown in Ghana, Koforidua .



The event is expected to go down in history as the only championship to be staged by a Ghanaian Table Tennis Olympian, Isaac Opoku.



Speaking to a local radio station on Thursday 20-05-2021, he made it known that he feels great whenever there is an opportunity to give back to society.



The event is expected to take place on the 19-06-2021 at the Koforidua Apenteng Hall, E/R (GHANA) at exactly 8:00am.