Former Wales captain Ashley Williams confident Andre Ayew will lead Swansea to EPL promotion

Sports News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Wales and Swansea City captain Ashley Williams is full of praise for 'leader' Andre Ayew and believes the Ghana skipper can make the difference for the promotion chasers.



Andre Ayew has been in fantastic form for the Swans this season, netting 15 goals as Swansea sit third in the English Championship table.



The Black Stars captain catapulted a strong comeback for the team after a recent slump, scoring and providing assists as they recorded back-to-back away wins at Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday.



His inspirational figure at the club has seen him earn praise from former teammate Ashley Williams.



"He's a good lad. He's a leader in a different way. He's very professional and he's been around the game for a long time," Ashley Williams is quoted as saying by Wales Online.



"He's had a really good season for Swansea, and he's one of the main reasons why they are where they are.



"You can see when you watch a Swansea game, he's vocal, pushing and pulling players where they need to be.



"He's a nice guy, I got on really well with him. We still keep in touch now, and I think if they were to get into the playoffs and the final, he would be an important part in making sure all of the boys are in the right frame of mind, relaxed and are at ease with the situation."