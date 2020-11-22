Sports News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Former Sudanese Premier League goal-king Richmond Antwi must convince Baroka FC to earn deal

Ghanaian player Richmond Antwi

Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has confirmed Ghanaian youngster Richmond Antwi has arrived at the club ahead of a permanent move.



But the 19-year-old must convince the technical team of the South African second-tier side headed by new coach Thoka Matsimel.



"It's true he is here but we are still looking at him," Mphahlele told KickOff.com. "We are still looking at him. We will see if what they say about him is true or what."



"He arrived on Friday. The club that he was playing for are the league champions of Sudan.



''He scored a lot of goals there. We are just going to check him nicely.



Mphalele added: "We are in no rush to sign him, we've got experience in this football now.



''We are going to satisfy ourselves first. He hasn't started training yet, he will start training next week."



Antwi was top scorer in 2018/19 Sudanese Premier League with 19 goals when he was on the roster of Al Khartoum Watani.



He later joined Al Merrikh midway through the 2019/20 season.



His seven goals in 13 matches helped them win the Sudanese Premier League title.

