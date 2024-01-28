Former Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah loses NPP Parliamentary primaries in Atwima Mponua

Sports News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Isaac Asiamah, the former Youth and Sports Minister of Ghana, has lost the New Patriotic Party's Parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The Member of Parliament of the Atwima Mponua Constituency in the Ashanti Region was overthrown by Owusu Sekyere.



Honourable Asiamah was voted out after receiving 330 votes while Owusu Sekyere amassed 377 votes from delegates.



This means the former government appointee will not be returning to Parliament in 2025.



Notable sports persons, who took part in the elections are Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member, Fredrick Acheampong and the National Sports Authority boss, Professor Peter Twumasi.



Mr Acheampong won the primaries in his constituency while Professor Twumasi received the shock of his life after gaining only seven points to miss out on the general elections.



Hounrable Asiamah was Sports Minister between 2016 to 2020.