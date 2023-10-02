Former Sports Minister ET Mensah is dead

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Minister of Sports and a one-time Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, Enoch Teye (ET) Mensah has died aged 77.



Local news outlets report that he passed in South Africa in the evening of October 1, 2023 after battling ill-health for some time.



ET was a Member of Parliament from January 1997 till January 2017.



His footprints in the sports sector span the political leadership level to his administrative efforts in developing the game.



In 1992 when the country was ushered into democratic governance, Hon. ET Mensah became the Deputy PNDC Secretary for Youth and Sports.



By dint of hardwork, dedication and valor, he was promoted to substantive Minister of Youth and Sports from April,1993 to January 6, 2001.



He introduced professional football and Premier League. Clubs were directed to register a corporate entities.



He also introduced Sports policy, player transfer and sponsorship programmes. National Youth Policy was rolled out in 1999, his profile on the website of the Council of State read in part.



SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the newest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below



