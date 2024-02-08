Former Sports Minister Dr. Ahmed Mustapha is dead

Sports News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Ahmed Mustapha, a former Minister of Youth and Sports is reported to have died on Wednesday February 7, 2024.



Per the report by the Herald newspaper, Dr Ahmed Mustapha succumbed to a long-term illness that had plagued him for months.



Dr Ahmed Mustapha who died at age 63 became Ghana’s sports minister in 2015, lasting eight months in the role.



He succeeded Mahama Ayariga in 2015 following the backlash from the Africa Cup of Nations over the budget for the tournament.



Prior to assuming the role of Sports Minister, Dr Ahmed Mustapha was a Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso East Constituency from 2001 to 2013 on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Extra information by The Herald indicates that he was a retired military officer and a dentist and worked at the 37 Military Hospital. He also established and operated a dental clinic at Maamobi in Accra.



He is survived by a wife and three children.



EK