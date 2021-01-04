Former Medeama Star Nana Kofi Babil turns 19 today

Sports News of Monday, 4 January 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Austrian side SCR Altach has celebrated Ghanaian speedster, Nana Kofi Babil on his birthday as he turns 19 today.
The on-loan Medeama forward returned to Austria over the weekend after a brief holiday in Ghana.
Nana Kofi Babil joined the side on a season-long loan and impressed in as many matches during the first half of the season.
The club took to Twitter to celebrate the highly-rated speedster as the team starts the first week of training in the new year today, January 4, 2021.
Mit einem Geburtstagskind starten wir in die erste Trainingswoche des neuen Jahres - Happy Birthday, Nana Kofi Babil! ??????????— SCR Altach (@SCRAltach) January 4, 2021
Mo: Corona Test
Di: ??????
Mi: ??????????
Do: ??????????????????????
Fr: ?????
Sa: ?????
So: ????????#WIRsindALTACH #DERFußballvereinfürVorarlberg pic.twitter.com/7A5g3SkFv4
Birthday shout to @SCRAltach forward Nana Kofi Babil who turns 19 today.— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) January 4, 2021
Enjoy to the fullest champ! pic.twitter.com/JDVj6If2c9
