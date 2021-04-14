Former Manchester United star Paul Ince charges Thomas Partey to do more

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former England and Manchester United star Paul Ince has entreated Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey to do more in order to justify himself as a top player.



The deputy Black Stars captain joined the Gunners last summer from Spanish side Atletico Madrid for £45m.



Partey has been a regular for Mikel Arteta's side since shaking off a hamstring problem in February though he is yet to hit the ground running as expected.



He provided an assist in their game against Sheffield United which ended 3-0 in Arsenal’s favour.



But according to the former Manchester United midfielder, Partey needs to do more often if he wants to help the Gunners to become a top team.



"I want to see more from Thomas Partey, I want to see more," Ince told Premier League Productions as quoted in Metro Sport.



"At Atletico Madrid he was fantastic, getting it, breaking play up, putting balls in like he did today for Lacazette."



"I haven’t seen enough of it, if he gets some more of it then they’ve got a top, top player."