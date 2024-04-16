Former Kotoko striker Solomon Sarfo Taylor slapped with a 3-year ban for falsifying registration documents

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee has come out with its verdict on the document falsification case against former Asante Kotoko striker Solomon Sarfo Taylor.



In the ruling posted on the Ghana FA social media platforms on Monday, April 15, it said the player has been banned for three years.



The ban means Solomon Sarfo Taylor cannot feature in any competition organised by the Ghana Football Association in the next three years.



His player license has been revoked.



“Solomon Sarfo Taylor has been banned from participating in matches and competitions organised by the GFA for a period of three years



“The disciplinary committee found him guilty of falsifying his registration documents. As a result, Solomon Sarfo Taylor’s player license has accordingly been revoked,” parts of a notice from the Ghana FA said in a post on X.



