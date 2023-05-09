Former Kotoko striker Sadick Adams demands compensation for all 2017 accident victims

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Sadick Adams, has expressed disappointment with the club's management for failing to compensate all those affected by the fatal road accident in 2017.



Adams has called for the compensation of all the victims of the tragedy.



On July 12, 2017, the team's bus was involved in a fatal accident on the Nkawkaw-Kumasi road while returning from a Ghana Premier League match against Inter Allies in Accra. The accident claimed the life of the team’s equipment officer, Thomas Obeng Asare, and left several others injured.



Although the club received support from various sources, Adams believes that the management should have compensated all those affected by the tragedy, instead of singling out only one victim for compensation.



In a Facebook post, Adams stated that the victims have been suffering for six years and appealed to the club to act on the matter before it's too late.



“Every single year a matter is raised and been remembered but those involved are bleeding, crying and suffering inside.



"For the past 6 years of this very sad tragedy, We’ve done and followed all the legal way by sending different kinds of letters to Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC's old and new board, secretariat, and palace.



"But always the same story. we will call you guys and find a solution to it. 6 years now NOTHING and to our surprise, one person is been compensated out of the rest involved in the accident."



