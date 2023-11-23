Former Kotoko player Samad Oppong graduates from US Army

Sports News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko player, Samad Oppong, is set to become a United States of America military officer after graduating from the US Academy on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.



The Ashanti Gold cult hero graduated with the 2023 class and is set to become the second ex-Kotoko player to join the US Army after Michael Adu Amofa.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb on X, the former footballer happily received his certificate and looked excited about the new adventure.



Samad Oppong had two spells with Asante Kotoko. He had his first stint from 2009 to 2011 before making his return in 2014 and departing again after just a season.



The fans nicknamed him Okocha due to how skillful he was and the similarities he shared with Nigeria legend Jay Jay Okocha.



The 34-year-old relocated to the USA after his retirement.



He often features in a friendly game between the Ghanaian Community in Ohio and the Serrie Leonean community.







