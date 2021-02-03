Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Former Kotoko midfielder Muniru Sulley being investigated by INTERPOL

Muniru Sulley, Former Asante Kotoko midfielder

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Muniru Sulley is a wanted man as The International Criminal Police Organization(Interpol) is investigating the player for alleged match-fixing.



According to a report filed by Sportsworldghana.com, the midfield enforcer is wanted by INTERPOL and they have written a letter to the Ghana Immigration Service to assist in the investigations.



In a letter dated January 29, 2021, written by INTERPOL and addressed to the Controller General of the Ghana Immigration Service(GIS), the Police disclosed that Muniru is under investigation for alleged football match-fixing and were seeking to know whether he was in Ghana between the period of October and November 2020.



INTERPOL is seeking the travel history of the former Liberty Professionals player for the above-mentioned allegations.



Muniru Sulley signed for Asante Kotoko in November 2020 but his contract was mutually terminated after 81 days by both parties.



