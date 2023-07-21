You are here: HomeSports2023 07 21Article 1809170

Sports News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie confirms imminent transfer to Nations FC

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie has confirmed his imminent move to Nations FC ahead of the new season.

The 23-year-old will pen a two-year deal with the Ghana Premier League debutants after successfully passing his medical on Thursday.

Sarkodie is joining Nations FC as a free agent after ending his stay with lower-tier club Kenpong Football Academy.

The Kumasi-based club are expected to announce the acquisition of the midfielder in the coming days.

“I’m done with my medicals, was successful and I will soon sign my contract with Nations FC. Just waiting for officials," he told Nkratasem.

He becomes the club's first signing ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Nations FC recently appointed Bechem United gaffer Kassim Mingle as they club's new coach as the Kumasi-based side continue to boost their team ahead of their first topflight season.

