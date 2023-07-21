Former Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie confirms imminent transfer to Nations FC

Sports News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie has confirmed his imminent move to Nations FC ahead of the new season.



The 23-year-old will pen a two-year deal with the Ghana Premier League debutants after successfully passing his medical on Thursday.



Sarkodie is joining Nations FC as a free agent after ending his stay with lower-tier club Kenpong Football Academy.



The Kumasi-based club are expected to announce the acquisition of the midfielder in the coming days.



“I’m done with my medicals, was successful and I will soon sign my contract with Nations FC. Just waiting for officials," he told Nkratasem.



He becomes the club's first signing ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.



Nations FC recently appointed Bechem United gaffer Kassim Mingle as they club's new coach as the Kumasi-based side continue to boost their team ahead of their first topflight season.