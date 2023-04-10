Former Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed defends Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed has jumped to the defense of Nana Yaw Amponsah stating that, the Kotoko CEO is adept with his role at the club.



A section of fans of Asante Kotoko has criticized the managerial prowess of Nana Yaw Amponsah blaming him for the club's recent poor form as well as unwillingness on the part of the fans to attend matches.



However, Awal Mohammed disagrees with the critiques, explaining that, the task given is not bigger than Nana Yaw Amponsah's proficiency.



"For Nana Yaw Amponsah I know him personally. He took me to Raja, Russia, and Saudi. He is my man. The job cannot exceed his strength. He is a young man. He has his own ideas. You can see it. The supporters should come back. That’s the most important thing in Kotoko to show that team is big.



“The name Kotoko will never change. The stadium should be filled even if they are playing against Black Queens. Is their duty and not Nana Yaw Amponsah. He came to work. He will do what he can and go. There’s no need to say whether he can do the job or not… I am always sad just because of the supporters. They have to be proud of the team that they support,” he told Ghana Sports Page.



Kotoko are now fifth on the Ghana Premier League table with five points less than leaders Aduana Stars. They will visit the Golden City Park to play against Berekum Chelsea in their next league match.