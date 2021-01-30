Sports News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Kotoko coach Steve Pollack drags Porcupines to court

Former Kotoko Coach Steve Pollack has taken legal action against the Porcupine Warriors over an accident compensation three years ago.



The Englishman was involved in an accident together with his team, an incident which claimed one life after a League match against Inter Allies.



Players and technical staff on board suffered injuries in the tragic occurrence which happened on the Nkawkaw road.



According to reports the former Go Mahia trainer is asking why the team travelled with an “uninsured” bus. He further demands the whereabout of the donations made for the victims.



Pollack, according to report is demanding over GHC100,000 compensation.



Kotoko have been at the receiving end in recent times after four former players of the Club namely Abass Mohammed, Stephen Ayiku Tetteh, Evans Owusu and Mathew Andoh reported the Club to the Ghana Football Association for break of contract.