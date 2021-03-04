Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Former Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu wishes new Hearts trainer Samuel Boadu well

Former Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

Former Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has sent his warm wishes to newly appointed coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu.



The former Medeama gaffer was appointed coach of the Rainbow club on Monday barely a week after leaving his job in Tarkwa, becoming the 23rd coach appointed to serve under the reign of Togbe Afede XIV.



He has been tasked to transform the fortuned of the Rainbow club and get them to win laurels like they did in their glory days.



Boadu has penned a juicy three year contract with huge expectations from a very volatile club that has a very impatient fan base.



Maxwell Konadu who had two stints with Kotoko before he was sacked in December 2020 knows everything about handling one of the biggest clubs in the country and has wished his brother Samuel Boadu well in his new role.





Good luck my brother???????????? https://t.co/WlcdP37FsO — Maxwell Konadu (@Konadu4Maxwell) March 2, 2021