Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Kotoko captain excited by Nana Yaw Amponsah's appointment as CEO

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong has expressed his delight following the club's appointment of Nana Yaw Amponsah, as Chief Executive Officer.



The Board of the club named Nana Yaw Amponsah as the new CEO last month, handing him a three-year mandate to run the affairs of the Porcupine Warriors.



Frimpong who now plies his trade in Guinea, after almost a decade with Asante Kotoko, was elated by the club's choice of CEO, indicating that the support from fans will be key to his success.



"I have been monitoring the club since I went to Guinea. Before Nana Yaw Amponsah's official announcement the supporters were calling on the board to hand him the job. So, I was very happy when they appointed him as CEO," Frimpong told Hello FM.



"Whenever you're accepted by the fans before even coming to the club officially, the little effort you put in, you become successful."



"I think his appointment is in the right order. The supporters have gotten what they wanted."



"If he has been handed the job, I will urge all stakeholders to support him so that the kind of job we want him to do for us he would be successful," he concluded.

