Former Kotoko captain Eric Donkor congratulates Asante Kotoko on 85th anniversary

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Eric Donkor has said he is happy to be part of the history of the Ghanaian giants as the club celebrates its 85th-anniversary.
The club turned 85 on Monday, August 31st, 2020.
The left-back played seven seasons for the club between 2011-2018 before he was released.
Donkor left on a free transfer to join neighbours Ashantigold SC.
In a post, the former defender sent a congratulatory message to the Porcupine Warriors as they turned 85.
"Great club with rich history @AsanteKotoko. Glad to be part of the successes the club has achieved. Happy Anniversary"
