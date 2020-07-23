Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Former Kotoko PRO urges club’s fans to participate in voter registration exercise

Former Communications Director for Asante Kotoko, Kennedy Boakye Ansah

Former Communications Director for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Kennedy Boakye Ansah is urging the club’s fans who are of the voting age to go out and register.



The voter’s registration exercise has been ongoing for weeks now with the Electoral Commission reporting that over 3million Ghanaians have successfully registered.



In a post on Facebook after going through the process, Boakye Ansah who was in the club’s jersey admonished fans of the club to take part in the exercise as it is their civic responsibility.



Boakye-Ansah explained that his choice for the Kotoko jersey as his outfit for the registration exercise is another indication of his deep affection for the club.



“Fellow Porcupines I entreat you to take part in the ongoing Voter registration exercise. It is a civic responsibility. But I am also entreating each one of us to take part in the exercise in a peaceful manner”.



“Ghana needs you alive and Asante Kotoko needs you more. I got my ID card in an Asante Kotoko replica jersey because I am passionate about Asante Kotoko”.



Kennedy was part of the management team that was dissolved by Otumfuo Osei Tutu following the expiration of their mandate.



He has been linked with the job again with rumours mentioning him as one of the people on a list of people being considered for the communications director job.





