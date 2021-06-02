Former Hearts of Oak player Isaac Oduro joins Libyan club Al Madina Tripoli SC

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Isaac Mensah, formerly of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, has signed for Al Madina Tripoli SC in the Libyan Premier League, according to Sportsworldghana.



Since July 1, 2020, the 26-year-old Ghanaian footballer has been without a club.



After leaving Accra Hearts of Oak, Isaac Oduro played for AFC Leopard in Kenya and Sakaeo FC in Thailand's Professional League.



Oduro has joined the Libyan top-flight club for the remainder of the season, with the possibility of a two-year extension if he performs well with the Black and Whites.



In Nigeria, the Ghanaian player played for Delta Force FC and Kwara United before leaving the latter on July 1st of last year.



Al Madina Tripoli SC is in seventh place in the ongoing 2021 Libyan Premier League Group 2 with 14 points.