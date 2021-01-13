Sports News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder appeals for help to treat injury

Daniel Sarkodie, a former midfielder of Accra Hearts of Oak is seeking help to fund the treatment of an injury that has kept him out of action for almost two years.



The midfielder has not kicked a ball since picking an injury in the NC Special Competition match for Hearts.



The club has severed ties with him, leaving him to take care of the medical bills alone.



Friends of the midfielder are reportedly soliciting for funds for him so that he could treat his injury.



Meanwhile, the midfielder has blamed for Hearts manager Kim Grant for the club’s failure to cater for him.



He told Oyerepa FM last year that Kim Grant kicked against plans by the club to have him undergo surgery.



“I have been sidelined for one year now. I suffered the injury on May 23rd 2019. Hearts of Oak have not neglected me but I only blame Kim Grant for what has happened since May 2019”.



“He [Kim Grant] was at the helm when I sustained the injury, I told him about my situation but he always pretended that he had informed the board of directors and management about my injury. When the Hearts of Oak board of directors decided to arrange for my surgery, Grant kicked against their decision.



“He told them not to cater for my surgery because my contract with the club had expired. I was asked to visit a doctor or an MRI scan last December under Frederick Moore. He gave me money for the scan.”



Before joining Hearts in 2016, the midfielder had previously played for Liberty Professionals.



