Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Camara N'Guessan eyes Ghana Premier League return

Sports News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Camara N'Guessan is considering a return to the Ghana Premier League following the expiration of his contract with Iraqi side Al Ramadi.



The 32-year-old featured for the Phobians between 2018 and 2019 but departed the club following a series of events which halted the competitiveness of Ghana football including the Number 12 expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in 2018.



The Ivorian midfielder secured a deal with Medeama SC but later left to join Nigerien side AS Douanes to continue his career due to a lack of adequate playing time with the Yellow and Mauves.



In 2020 he joined Al Ramadi where he spent a few years but is set to embark on a new adventure.



Following his experience in the Ghana Premier League, the defensive midfielder is considering a return to relaunch his career as the new season approaches.



Even though a move to any of his former teams looks uncertain, N'Guessan could accept a favourable deal from any other club in the competition and try to make a mark with his physical and technical abilities.